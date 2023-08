At special screening of "Gadar 2" celebrities including Sunny Deol, Nana Patekar, and Ameesha Patel graced the occasion, adding star power to the evening.

Gadar 2 Special Screening: In a special event held in Mumbai, the much-anticipated movie "Gadar 2" had a special screening for some important guests before its official release. The event was a grand affair with famous faces like Sunny Deol, Nana Patekar, and Ameesha Patel attending, alongside other notable personalities. The atmosphere was charged with excitement as these well-known figures gathered to watch the film together. Sunny Deol, known for his charismatic presence, added a touch of star power to the event. Nana Patekar's enigmatic aura brought an air of intrigue, and Ameesha Patel's elegance illuminated the venue. The special screening created a platform for fans and media to catch glimpses of their favorite stars up close, heightening the anticipation surrounding the film. The interaction between the film's cast and the attendees created a celebratory vibe, showcasing the genuine enthusiasm for "Gadar 2." It was an evening marked by smiles, laughter, and conversations revolving around the film's impact. As the credits rolled, the event left everyone in high spirits, eager to share their experiences and enthusiasm for the film with the world.