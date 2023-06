Gadar 2 actors Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol look adorable together while posing for the paps. To know watch the video

Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol were spotted together while promoting Gadar 2. The actress was seen in a peach saree while Sunny was donning a kurta pajama. They were seen looking adorable together while posing for the paps . Super hit jodi in all times!! Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel indeed had made a great impact with their amazing chemistry and bond!” Netizens reacted to the clips. Gadar already has made a great impact and love amongst the audience . Now they are awaited to see Gadar 2 after seeing their off-screen chemistry . Gadar of Sunny Deol is best action movies ever, as simply gives a complex character the performance of a life-time. So , now bench mark for Gadar 2 is set to be high by the fans .