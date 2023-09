Ameesha Patel aka Sakina the leading lady of Gadar 2, was an absolute vision at the success party. She looked stunning in a bold look. Watch the video.

Ameesha Patel, known for her versatile roles, recently set the fashion world ablaze with her stunning transformation. Shedding her Sakina avatar, she embraced a bold new look that left everyone in awe. Dressed in a shimmering ensemble, she radiated confidence and glamour. The outfit perfectly accentuated her curves and showcased her impeccable sense of style. With every step she took, she exuded elegance and grace, captivating the attention of all who laid eyes on her. Ameesha Patel's fashion choices continue to push boundaries and inspire others to embrace their own unique style. Her bold fashion statement serves as a reminder that true beauty lies in embracing one's individuality and fearlessly expressing oneself. Ameesha Patel's dazzling appearance is a testament to her fashion-forward mindset and her ability to leave a lasting impression wherever she goes.Gadar 2 will be entering the Rs 500 crore club in India by the end of its fourth week or start of the fifth week. With this, the film is all set to become the second Hindi film after Pathaan to enter this coveted club. The film also aims to break Pathaan’s record of being the highest grossing Hindi film in India ever. Watch the video to know more.