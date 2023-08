Ameesha Patel celebrates the success of Gadar 2 with the media. The joyous moment captured hearts and created a buzz among fans. Watch the video.

Gadar 2 Success Bash: Ameesha Patel's celebration for the success of her film has left fans in awe. Her infectious energy and joyous spirit were on full display as she expressed her gratitude towards her fans and the entire team behind the film. Fans couldn't help but be captivated by her enthusiasm and were thrilled to see her revel in the well-deserved success. Ameesha's celebration truly showcased her talent and dedication, leaving everyone in awe of her incredible achievement. Gadar 2 is performing exceptionally well at the box office, garnering a total collection of ₹ 369 Cr Crores and counting. Audiences have been captivated by the film's engaging story and impressive cast, driving its remarkable success. Watch the video