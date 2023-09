Sara Ali Khan attended Gadar 2 success bash along with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. She bumped into alleged ex-boyfriend Kartik Aaryan upon arrival.

A success bash was held to celebrate Gadar 2's massive achievement at the box office. Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Anil Sharma, Utkarsha Sharma and many more attended the bash. Some of the biggest names from the industry like Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan and more attended the bash. Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan also marked their attendance. The stars who are allegedly now exes arrived almost at the same time at the event. As they bumped into each other, they shared a cordial hug. Kartik Aaryan even shook hands with Ibrahim Ali Khan before making way to the party. Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan then took to the stage to pose for the paps. Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan also met Salman Khan and exchanged pleasantries. Check out the video above.