Gadar 2 success bash was a star-studded affair with the Bollywood Khans, including Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, in attendance to show their support for Sunny Deol. The event was filled with glitz, glamour, and a sense of unity among the industry's biggest stars. The success of Gadar 2 is a testament to the hard work and talent of the entire cast and crew, including Sunny Deol, who has received immense praise for his performance. The event showcased the strong bonds and friendships that exist within the Bollywood industry, reminding us of the support and camaraderie that actors share. It was a night to remember, filled with laughter, hugs, and the joy of celebrating a successful film. Gadar 2 will be entering the Rs 500 crore club in India by the end of its fourth week or start of the fifth week. With this, the film is all set to become the second Hindi film after Pathaan to enter this coveted club. The film also aims to break Pathaan’s record of being the highest grossing Hindi film in India ever.Watch the video to know more.