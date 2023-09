Dharmendra rocks the cool look at the Gadar 2 success party, turning heads with his effortless style and charm. Watch the video to know more.

Dharmendra, the legendary actor, looked absolutely cool and charismatic at the Gadar 2 success party. With his effortless style and magnetic presence, he stole the spotlight and left everyone in awe. Known for his versatile performances and timeless charm, Dharmendra has always been a crowd favorite.But beyond his on-screen persona, Dharmendra is also a loving father who shares a special bond with his son. His love for his children, including his oldest son, is evident in the way he talks about them and the support he provides. Whether it's accompanying them to events or expressing his pride in their achievements, Dharmendra's love for his family shines through.As an icon of the Indian film industry, Dharmendra continues to inspire generations with his charisma, talent, and love for his family. His cool demeanor and genuine affection for his children make him not only a legendary actor but also a role model for many. Watch the video to know more.