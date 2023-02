Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 action scene leaked. Check out the never-before-seen scenes with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. Watch entertainment videos.

Gadar 2: Director Anil Sharma has confirmed that the much-anticipated sequel to the iconic film "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha" will wrap up filming this month. The film has remained popular for 11 years and continues to be remembered for its memorable characters, such as Tara Singh, Sakeena, and Jeete, who are considered to be the stars of the film. Sharma emphasized that the film does not require any special appearances, as the characters themselves are enough to carry the film. Fans of the original film have been eagerly waiting for the sequel and are excited to see the conclusion of the story. Watch entertainment videos.