Bank withdraws house auction notice, giving Sunny Deol a reason to celebrate and breathe easy! The bank has decided not to auction Sunny Deol's bungalow, bringing a sigh of relief to the actor. It's definitely good news for Sunny and his fans.Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel returned as Tara Singh and Sakina with Gadar 2. Utkarsh Sharma also reprised his role as Charanjeet in the movie. Gadar 2 created magic on the big screens again. The film has collected over Rs 370 crores at the Box Office. The reviews of the audience and the critics as well have been quite amazing. Talking about Gadar 2, it also stars Simrat Kaur, Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Akash Ghar, Luv Sinha and others. The film is directed by Anil Sharma.