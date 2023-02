Gadar 2 reunites Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel for a 2023 release. Expect intense battles and an action-packed adventure in this highly anticipated film directed by Anil Sharma. Get ready for a nostalgic ride. Watch entertainment videos.

Sunny Deol is back once again in Gadar 2: Bollywood legends Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are reuniting for the highly anticipated film 'Gadar 2', directed by Anil Sharma. The film is slated for a 2023 release and promises to bring back the magic of the original 'Gadar Ek Prem Katha', which was a huge success and one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films. The teaser video features Sunny in an action-packed sequence and the film will be shot across Uttar Pradesh, Himachal, and Madhya Pradesh, with some scenes filmed in army camps and at the historic La Martiniere College in Lucknow. Expect intense battles as Sunny clashes with the army in the film. Fans can expect an action-packed adventure that will keep them on the edge of their seats.