In London, Sunny Deol attended a special screening of his movie "Gadar 2." The high-end screening took place at the Indian High Commission in London.

Gadar 2: Amid the grand success of the recently released Bollywood movie Gadar 2, Actor Sunny Deol on August 22 ,2023 attended the special screening of his film at the Vue cinema in Leicester Square in London. Sunny Deol was welcomed at the special screening with the high power dhol beats. He was enjoying and dancing at the dhol beats. While Gadar 2 has collected ₹389.10 crore after 11 days, SRK's all-time blockbuster minted ₹401.4 crore in the same period. Pathaan's India box Office stands at ₹543.09 crore.Gadar 2 created magic on the big screens again. The film has collected over Rs 370 crores at the Box Office. The reviews of the audience and the critics as well have been quite amazing. Talking about Gadar 2, it also stars Simrat Kaur, Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Akash Ghar, Luv Sinha and others. The film is directed by Anil Sharma.