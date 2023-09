Gadar 2 creates waves as it smashes the 500 crore mark at the box office. Sunny Doel, Ameesha Patel, and the entire cast are overjoyed and celebrate in style with a glamorous party.

"Gadar 2" has taken the box office by storm, surpassing the incredible milestone of crossing 500 crore rupees in earnings! The film's success has ignited a wave of celebration among the talented cast, including the dynamic duo of Sunny Doel and Ameesha Patel. They, along with the rest of the cast, came together to revel in their triumph with a glamorous party filled with joy, laughter, and unforgettable memories. The party was a sight to behold, with the stars showcasing their bold and vibrant style statements, perfectly matching the film's energetic spirit. As fans eagerly await the release of the film, this milestone achievement only adds to the anticipation and excitement. The video capturing the celebration is a must-watch for all fans, providing a glimpse into the electrifying atmosphere and the camaraderie shared by the cast. The Gadar: Ek Prem Katha sequel revolves around the life of Tara Singh and his beloved wife Sakina, 17 years after the story of its first installment ended. Utkarsh Sharma returned to play the couple's now-grown-up son Jeete, while Simrat Kaur appears as his lady love Muskaan. Watch the video to know more.