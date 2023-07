At the trailer launch of the much-awaited sequel to the blockbuster film "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha," lead actors Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel shared sweet and scandalous revelations that left the audience intrigued.

Sunny Deol, known for his intense and action-packed roles, expressed his excitement about returning to the iconic character of Tara Singh. He mentioned how the love and appreciation for the original film from the audience motivated him to take up the sequel. He fondly recalled the memorable moments on the set of the first film and the emotional connection he had with the character. Ameesha Patel, who won hearts as Sakeena in the first movie, revealed that reprising her role was both challenging and nostalgic. She expressed her gratitude to the fans for making "Gadar" a timeless classic and promised that the sequel would have an even more captivating storyline.

However, amidst the sweetness, there were some scandalous moments during the trailer launch. Sunny Deol playfully teased Ameesha about the famous hand-pump scene from the original film, joking that they might need to do a few more hand-pump scenes in the sequel. Ameesha responded with a mischievous smile, adding that she was up for it if the script demanded it, setting off a wave of laughter among the attendees. The trailer showcased high-octane action sequences, intense emotions, and promising chemistry between the lead pair, leaving the audience eager for the film's release. "Gadar 2" seemed all set to recreate the magic of its predecessor, with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel at the forefront, ready to reignite the romance and drama on the big screen once again.