These actors from part one will not be in Sunny Deol's upcoming action drama , watch the full list.

The first part of the movie was released in 2001 and since then fans were eagerly waiting for its sequel. Gadar featured Amisha Patel, Sunny Deol, Amrish Puri, Om Puri, Utkarsh Sharma and Vivek Shauk in pivotal roles. However, a few of these Bollywood stars won't be a part of the film anymore. Let us take a look at who these actors are.