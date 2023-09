Gadar 2 ,Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Dream Girl 2, these 2023 releases are leaving no stone unturned in their quest for box office domination, making this year an unforgettable one for Bollywood.

Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, is creating history at the Indian box office with its unstoppable success. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film has crossed the remarkable milestone of Rs 500 crore in India, making it the fastest Hindi film to achieve this feat. It joins the elite club of Hindi movies that have surpassed the Rs 500 crore mark, with Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan being the first. However, Gadar 2 faces a tough challenge from Shah Rukh's upcoming film Jawan, which releases on September 7. With the immense buzz and anticipation surrounding Jawan, it has the potential to break all records set by Gadar 2. The battle for the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time is on, and Bollywood fans are eagerly watching the worldwide box office collections of these blockbuster movies released in 2023. Let's take a look at the worldwide box office collections of Bollywood movies released in 2023. From the historic success of Gadar 2 to the buzz around Jawan, there have been some incredible performances at the box office this year.