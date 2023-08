Gadar 2 has finally released , and the film is getting mixed reactions from the public on twitter. Lets check out what audience wants to say.

Gadar 2 Twitter Review: The film, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, is one of Bollywood's most eagerly anticipated sequels for 2023. The charm and skill of Tara singh, aka Sunny Deol, took over the theaters on August 11 and transported us back to the year 2001. This led to positive ratings at the box office. The movie's trailer stoked our excitement and indicated that it would bring in huge box office receipts. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprised their Tara Singh and Sakina roles in "Gadar 2." After 22 years of peaceful coexistence with their son in India, Tara Singh returns to Pakistan to retrieve his kidnapped son Jeete. The movie is said to feature some potent moments of drama, action, and passion. The movie has been released and the movie is getting mixed reactions on Twitter. Let's know what reactions the movie has received. Must watch the video for more information.