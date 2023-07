Gadar 2: Udit Narayan sings Udd Ja Kaale Kanwan LIVE giving us a solid kick of nostalgia

Video Desk | July 6, 2023 4:22 PM IST

Gadar 2: Udit Narayan has sung several hit songs in the last 40 years. Now after 22 years, Udit Narayan has sung the song ‘Udja Kale Kava’ from ‘Gadar’ in a different style in ‘Gadar 2’. During the press conference of Gadar 2, Udit Narayan revealed that it was a great challenge for him to sing his own song once again. The talented singer even sung the song in front of everyone during the press conference. His mesmerizing voice has captured the hearts of millions. Watch him singing live in the video.