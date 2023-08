Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur spill the beans on the epic behind-the-scenes moments during the shooting of Gadar 2. Watch video.

Gadar 2: The silver screen has been set ablaze as "Gadar 2," featuring the powerhouse performance of Sunny Deol, storms the box office with an electrifying presence. Since its debut, the film has ignited a passionate response from the audience, and its roaring success continues to reverberate through theaters.

Under the masterful direction of Anil Sharma, "Gadar 2" emerges as a direct sequel to the iconic 2001 hit Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. This cinematic spectacle brings back the beloved characters that stole hearts a generation ago. Sunny Deol once again dons the role of the indomitable Tara Singh, while Ameesha Patel reprises her memorable character as Sakina. Utkarsh Sharma brilliantly takes on the role of their son, Charanjeet, infusing the narrative with a new era of emotions and challenges. Adding to the tapestry of the tale, Simrat Kaur's portrayal as Charanjeet's love interest adds a touch of romance and intrigue.