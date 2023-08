In a big movie clash, "Gadar 2" emerged as the champion on its first day, beating "OMG 2" starring Akshay Kumar. Check out the first day box office collection.

Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: In a box office clash that has gripped the nation's attention, "Gadar 2" has emerged as the clear victor on its opening day, roaring louder than its rival, "OMG 2," starring Akshay Kumar. The much-anticipated sequel to the iconic film has reaffirmed Sunny Deol's enduring power at the box office. Sunny Deol, known for his impactful performances and intense screen presence, brought his A-game to "Gadar 2," and audiences responded with unwavering enthusiasm. The film's gripping storyline, combined with Sunny Deol's emotive acting, resonated strongly with viewers across demographics. On the other hand, "OMG 2," riding on Akshay Kumar's reputation as a versatile actor, presented a compelling narrative that touched upon thought-provoking themes. However, despite Akshay Kumar's star power, the film found itself in the shadow of "Gadar 2" on the all-important opening day.

As the box office figures rolled in, it became evident that "Gadar 2" had not only recaptured the magic of its predecessor but also surpassed expectations, securing a substantial lead over "OMG 2."