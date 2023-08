The advance bookings for Gadar 2, OMG 2, and Jailer are expected to shock Bollywood fans. Starring Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar, and Rajinikanth, these films are set to break records at the box office.

Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 vs Jailer: In a surprising turn of events in the Indian film industry, three highly anticipated movies are set to clash at the box office this summer – "Gadar 2," "OMG 2," and "Jailer." Fans and moviegoers are in for a rollercoaster ride as these blockbuster sequels promise to deliver unprecedented entertainment and action-packed drama. As the advance booking for these three films continues to shock and awe, movie buffs are faced with the difficult decision of choosing which epic to experience on the big screen. With the talents of Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar, and Rajinikanth colliding in this unprecedented clash of cinematic titans, the box office battle is sure to rewrite the record books and set a new standard for entertainment in the Indian film industry.