Gadar premiere: Sunny Deol creates fan frenzy as he recreates his iconic dialogue, 'Hindustan Zindabad Tha, Hai Aur Rahega' [Watch]

As Gadar prepares for its re-release in theatres, the public is eager to witness Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel once more grace the screen. Watch the video to know more about it .

Video Desk | June 9, 2023 1:27 PM IST

As Gadar prepares for its re-release in theatres, the public is eager to witness Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel once more grace the screen.