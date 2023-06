Gadar vs Animal vs OMG 2 who is gonna rock the box office this year?

Video Desk | June 14, 2023 10:58 AM IST

It's going to be Akshay Kumar vs Ranbir Kapoor vs Sunny Deol at the Box Office as OMG 2, Animal and Gadar 2 are set for release on the same day - August 11.