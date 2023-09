Netizens go gaga over Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's power-packed performance. Watch the video to know what fans have to say about Tiger's upcoming film.

In the much-anticipated teaser of "Ganapath," Tiger Shroff unleashes his raw power and mesmerizes the audience with his intense action sequences. Netizens are in awe of his dynamic screen presence, comparing the film to Salman Khan's "Tiger 3" for its high-octane action and thrilling storyline. Tiger's electrifying performance has left fans eagerly awaiting the release of this action-packed extravaganza, setting the bar high for the action genre in Bollywood. The Ganapath teaser begins with a dystopian setting wherein the commoners are suffering the most. Their saviour or 'hero' is Tiger Shroff. He is busy meditating until the army forces him to come to rescue mankind. Ganapath is set in 2070 AD. The Ganapath teaser fluctuates between the past and present of Tiger. We see Amitabh Bachchan as an old man in white robes while. Kriti Sanon impresses the most with he reaction scenes. Tiger and Kriti also have screen space but the teaser focuses on the dystopian setting and the action. It is intriguing to the core.