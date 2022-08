From TV actors Sanjay Gagnani, Prince Narula, and Yuvika Chaudhary to Gurmeet and Debina. These big TV stars are seen dancing and singing and taking Ganpati home.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, many big Bollywood stars have been spotted taking Ganpati home. From TV actors Sanjay Gagnani, Prince Narula, and Yuvika Chaudhary to Gurmeet and Debina. These big TV stars are seen dancing and singing and taking Ganpati home. These stars have been spotted in Mumbai and everyone has expressed their happiness by talking to the media. Not only this. They have also opened up about how they will be going to celebrate this festival. Check out the video for more info.