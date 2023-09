Arpita Khan Sharma and her family had a heartwarming Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, welcoming Bappa with love and devotion. Watch the video to know more.

Arpita Khan Sharma, along with her entire family, celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with immense joy and devotion. The festive occasion was filled with love, laughter, and spiritual fervor as they welcomed Lord Ganesha into their home. The atmosphere was vibrant, adorned with colorful decorations and beautiful floral arrangements. Arpita Khan Sharma, known for her close-knit family bonds, made sure to involve everyone in the festivities. From her husband, Aayush Sharma, to her parents and siblings, everyone came together to seek blessings and offer prayers to the Elephant God. The entire house was beautifully lit up, with the melodious sounds of bhajans and chants filling the air. Arpita Khan Sharma, dressed in traditional attire, looked radiant as she led the family in the Ganesh Aarti, expressing their deep reverence and gratitude.The celebrations continued with delicious homemade delicacies, including modaks and other traditional sweets, which were lovingly prepared by Arpita herself. The family spent quality time together, sharing stories, laughter, and creating cherished memories.