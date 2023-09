Dream Girl 2 fame Ayushmann Khurrana was snapped at the T-series office, where he went for Ganpati darshan. Watch the video to know more.

Ayushmann Khurrana looked effortlessly stylish in his white kurta and blue jeans attire. The combination of the pristine white kurta with the casual blue jeans created a perfect balance of traditional and contemporary fashion. The white kurta, adorned with intricate embroidery and delicate detailing, exuded elegance and grace. The blue jeans added a touch of modernity and a relaxed vibe to the overall look. Whether it's a festive celebration, a casual outing, or a social gathering, this attire effortlessly combines comfort and style Ayushmann Khurrana's white kurta and blue jeans attire showcased his impeccable fashion sense and ability to effortlessly blend traditional and contemporary styles. This versatile ensemble is a perfect choice for anyone looking to make a fashion statement while embracing the rich cultural heritage of India. After a successful stint with 'Dream Girl' in 2019, Raaj Shaandilyaa directed its sequel, 'Dream Girl 2', in 2023. The film started off on a positive note by collecting a whopping Rs 10.69 crore in India. It has now crossed the Rs 100-crore mark.