The Bollywood stars were out in full force, and they brought their fashion A-game to the festivities. Karan Johar, the ultimate trendsetter, looked absolutely dashing in his traditional attire. His choice of a regal sherwani, coupled with his signature charm, made him the center of attention. And then there was Kiara Advani, who stole the show with her mesmerizing beauty and impeccable style. She donned a stunning lehenga that perfectly accentuated her grace and elegance. But it wasn't just Karan and Kiara who turned heads. The entire star-studded cast brought their fashion game to the next level, showcasing a plethora of vibrant colors, intricate designs, and exquisite jewelry choices. It was a sight to behold! The atmosphere was filled with excitement and admiration as everyone marveled at the sheer talent and fashion sense of these Bollywood divas. Manish Malhotra's residence became a hub of glamour and style, as the stars celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi in the most fashionable way possible. It was an unforgettable event that truly showcased the beauty and grandeur of Indian fashion.