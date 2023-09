TV actor Karanvir Bohra was spotted at the Andheri Cha Raja Ganpati pandal. The actor mentioned that he is very excited and this is the first time in many years that he has come here.

Karanvir Bohra Video: The Ganesh Chaturthi festival is being celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country. Not only common people but also celebrities are very excited about this festival. Recently, TV actor Karanvir Bohra was spotted at the Andheri Cha Raja Ganpati pandal. He was seen paying his respects to Lord Ganesha. The actor mentioned that he is very excited and this is the first time in many years that he has come here. He also said that he had never received an invitation from here before. Additionally, the actor mentioned that his new show will be starting soon, and he considers it a blessing from Lord Ganesha. For more information, please watch the video.