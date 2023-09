Kartik Aaryan snapped offering prayers at Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Watch video.

Kartik Aaryan, the heartthrob of Bollywood, recently embarked on a spiritual journey to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha at the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja during the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Dressed in traditional attire, Kartik Aaryan joined the enthusiastic devotees in offering prayers and paying homage to the revered deity.The atmosphere at Lalbaugcha Raja was filled with fervor and devotion as thousands of people gathered to witness this grand celebration. Kartik Aaryan's presence added an extra sparkle to the festivities, as fans and onlookers were thrilled to catch a glimpse of their favorite star amidst the divine ambiance. With folded hands and a heart full of gratitude, Kartik Aaryan immersed himself in the spiritual aura, seeking blessings for success, happiness, and prosperity. His humble gesture resonated with the crowd, and his visit became a source of inspiration for many. Kartik Aaryan's visit to Lalbaugcha Raja not only showcased his faith and reverence but also highlighted the significance of Ganesh Chaturthi in Indian culture. It served as a reminder of the importance of embracing spirituality and celebrating the divine presence in our lives.