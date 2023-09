Bollywood stunners Malaika Arora and Pooja Hegde turned heads and stole the show with their breathtaking traditional ensembles, leaving everyone in awe of their impeccable fashion sense.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 was a joyous affair as Bollywood beauties like Ananya Pandey, Malaika Arora, Pooja Hegde, and many others celebrated the festival in traditional style, donning breathtaking attire that left everyone in awe. Ananya Pandey, known for her effortless charm, looked ethereal in a shimmery saree adorned with intricate gold embroidery. Her infectious smile and graceful demeanor added an extra sparkle to the festivities. Malaika Arora, the epitome of elegance, opted for a classy Indian outfit. The intricate details and rich colors of her outfit perfectly complemented her radiant personality, making her a sight to behold. Watch the video to check out the best dressed celebs of the festive week.