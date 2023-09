Salman Khan, Sara Ali Khan, and other Bollywood celebs continue their tradition of welcoming Bappa with great enthusiasm and devotion. Their heartfelt prayers and festive celebrations bring joy and unity to the festivities.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 is a time of immense joy and devotion for Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan and Sara Ali Khan, who eagerly welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes every year. These stars, known for their deep-rooted faith, participate in the festivities with great enthusiasm and reverence. Salman Khan, a devout follower of Lord Ganesha, has been celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi for many years. He sets up a beautifully adorned idol of Lord Ganesha at his residence and invites friends, family, and fans to join in the celebrations. His dedication to the festival is truly inspiring. Sara Ali Khan, known for her vibrant personality and love for traditions, also embraces Ganesh Chaturthi with open arms. She decorates her home with colorful decorations and performs aarti with utmost devotion. Sara's joyful spirit during this festival is infectious and spreads happiness to everyone around her.

These Bollywood celebrities, along with many others, understand the significance of Ganesh Chaturthi and the blessings it brings.