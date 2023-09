Ganesh Chaturthi brings unity, joy, and celebration among Bollywood celebs. B-Town stars offer prayers and seek blessings during this festive time.

Ganesh Chaturthi, the vibrant festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha, is a time of joy and festivities for people across India. And our beloved Bollywood celebs are no exception. Shilpa Shetty and Kartik Aaryan and other stars were seen embracing the festive spirit with open arms. Shilpa Shetty, known for her graceful dance moves and infectious energy, was spotted grooving to the beats of traditional music during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Her infectious smile and enthusiasm lit up the atmosphere as she joined the crowd in offering prayers and seeking blessings from Lord Ganesha. Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan, the heartthrob of millions, showcased his devotion and love for the festival by participating in the rituals with utmost sincerity. Dressed in traditional attire, he was seen immersing himself in the festivities, spreading joy and positivity wherever he went. The Bollywood fraternity, known for its larger-than-life celebrations, truly knows how to make every festival special.