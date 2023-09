Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra welcome Lord Ganesha home with grandeur and devotion. Watch the video to know more.

Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra recently celebrated the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi by bringing Lord Ganesha home with full glory and devotion. The power couple made sure to make the occasion a grand affair, filled with love, joy, and traditional rituals. They adorned their residence with vibrant decorations, colorful flowers, and intricate rangoli designs, creating an atmosphere of pure bliss. The couple, known for their deep-rooted spirituality, performed the Ganesh puja with utmost devotion and reverence. They offered a variety of delectable sweets and fruits, symbolizing the abundance and blessings that Lord Ganesha brings. Shilpa and Raj, along with their family and close friends, joined in the prayers and chants, seeking the blessings and guidance of the divine. The joyous occasion was also marked by the presence of loved ones, who gathered to celebrate the festival together. The air was filled with laughter, happiness, and a sense of togetherness as everyone came together to celebrate the divine presence in their midst. Shilpa and Raj's devotion and love for Lord Ganesha were evident in every aspect of the celebration.