Watch Tusshar Kapoor's heartwarming Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, the actor welcomes Bappa home with son Laksshya.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a time of immense joy and devotion, and Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor made sure to celebrate this auspicious occasion in a truly heartwarming way. Welcoming Lord Ganesha into his home, Tusshar Kapoor was accompanied by his adorable son Laksshya, creating a beautiful father-son bond. As the festivities unfolded, Tusshar Kapoor's home was adorned with vibrant decorations and the air was filled with the sound of devotional chants. With Laksshya by his side, Tusshar Kapoor performed the traditional rituals with utmost reverence, offering prayers and seeking the blessings of Lord Ganesha. The sight of Tusshar Kapoor and Laksshya together, immersed in the spirit of devotion, truly captured the essence of this joyous occasion. It was a heartwarming moment that showcased the strong bond between a father and his son, as they came together to celebrate and seek the divine blessings of Lord Ganesha.