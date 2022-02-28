videos

Watch Next

Entertainment News

Gangubai Kathiawadi star Alia Bhatt opens up on her 'real' and 'reel' life: 'My life is not what you see in interviews' [Exclusive]

Videos

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt reacts to Kangana Ranaut's claims that the film will be a huge FLOP [Watch Video]

Reviews

Gangubai Kathiawadi movie review: Janhvi Kapoor to Javed Akhtar, Bollywood goes gaga over Alia Bhatt’s performance

Videos

BTS X Gangubai Kathiawadi: Jimin, V, Suga, Jin, J-Hope, Jungkook and RM show off their dance moves on Alia Bhatt's song Dholida – Watch Video

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Movie Review: Alia Bhatt's stellar performance in Bhansali's super hit movie is worth watching - Watch

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is a well made film. Which should be seen on the big screen. In the same way, very few films are made by taking women in such a role. Watch the video to know about the movie performance.

Pratibha Katariya   |    February 28, 2022 12:58 PM IST

Gangubai Kathiawadi Movie Review: 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has been released in theatres this week. The film is based on the real story of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', popularly known as 'Mafia Queen'. 'Gangubai' This is a story of the long struggle of a woman. The basic story is that a girl named Ganga lives in a village in Gujarat. She wants to go to Mumbai and become a Hindi film heroine. 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is a well-made film which should be seen on the big screen. In the same way. Very few films are made by taking women in such a role. But there are some things in the film that don't make sense. So, let's watch the video to know a full review.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all