'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Movie Review: Alia Bhatt's stellar performance in Bhansali's super hit movie is worth watching - Watch

Gangubai Kathiawadi Movie Review: 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has been released in theatres this week. The film is based on the real story of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', popularly known as 'Mafia Queen'. 'Gangubai' This is a story of the long struggle of a woman. The basic story is that a girl named Ganga lives in a village in Gujarat. She wants to go to Mumbai and become a Hindi film heroine. 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is a well-made film which should be seen on the big screen. In the same way. Very few films are made by taking women in such a role. But there are some things in the film that don't make sense. So, let's watch the video to know a full review.

