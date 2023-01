The year 2022 was a brilliant year for Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt. She has done many blockbuster movies this year like Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Darlings, Brahmastra, and many more. Watch entertainment videos.

Alia Bhatt Special 2022: The year 2022 was a brilliant year for Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt. To begin, she began the year with the superhit film Gangubai Kathiawadi by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. This was her first solo film. Then she appeared in RRR, a blockbuster hit with South superstar Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. Then she did the much-anticipated movie Brahmastra with her real-life husband, Ranbir Kapoor. Darlings, her first film, is also available on Netflix and is one of her creative works. We all know Alia Batt and Ranbir Kapoor also got married this year, and they became parents this year only. This was a great year for Alia Batt in terms of both her professional and personal lives. Watch entertainment videos.