Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar baby shower: On Sunday, April 30, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar celebrated their upcoming parenthood with a baby shower. The event was attended by their close friends and family members, including Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy, Raghu Ram, and his wife Natalie Di Luccio. The highlight of the event was the pregnancy glow on Khan, who is in her third trimester and expecting her first child with Darbar in a few months. Pankhuri Awasthy, who is also in her first trimester, may have received some useful tips from Khan about motherhood. The event was a joyous celebration of new life and the excitement of what's to come for the soon-to-be parents. Watch Entertainment Videos