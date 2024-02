Gauahar Khan along with her husband Zaid Darbar snapped recently on Valentine's Day.

Famous TV and Bollywood actress Gauahar Khan needs no introduction today. Gauahar Khan has been seen in many famous films and serials. Gauahar Khan has been the winner of Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 7. The actress has recently been spotted with her husband Zaid Darbar. The look of the actress was worth seeing. Both of them have posed fiercely for the paps and have also taken pictures with the fans. Let us tell you that Gauahar Khan is known not only for her acting but also for her fashion. The actress is very active on social media and is often seen sharing her pictures and videos.

Gauahar Khan started her career as a model. Not only television and films but the actress has also appeared in many famous albums. The personal and professional life of the actress has often been in the news. For more information please watch the video.