Today the actress is celebrating her birthday, and on this occasion, her husband, Zaid Darbar, planned something special for her. Let's watch the video to know more about their celebration plans.

Gauahar Khan's Birthday: Gauhar Khan was born on August 23rd, 1983. She started her career as a model and she also participated in Femina Miss India in the year 2002. She worked on several movies, like Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year (2009), her debut movie. After this movie, she tried her luck in Bollywood, but she got fame from the big reality show Bigg Boss. Gauhar is also known for her dancing moves. Today the actress is celebrating her birthday, and on this occasion, her husband, Zaid Darbar, planned something special for her. Let's watch the video to know more about their celebration plans.