Popular TV actress Gauahar Khan has been seen in many big serials and albums. The actress has a huge fan following. Recently the actress has become a mother and has given birth to a lovely baby boy. The actress was recently spotted with her son at the airport. The actress was seen hiding the baby boy's face from the media at the airport. Let us tell you that this is not the first time that an actress has not revealed the face of her baby. Many big stars in Bollywood have often been seen doing this. Let us tell you that after hiding Raha's face from the media for a long time, Alia and Ranbir Kapoor finally introduced Raha Kapoor to the media on Christmas day. Well, you will like this video of Gauahar being protective of her son. For more information please watch the video.