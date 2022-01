Gauahar Khan schools paparazzi for being rushed and rash to get celeb clicks - watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

There are many times paparazzi go a little overboard and excited while clicking celebs at the public place and this leads to embarrassment for the celeb and the papz a well. And today yet again this incident proves that the papz need to calm down a little when clicking celebs in public places. Gauahar Khan was spotted in the market, where the photographers went all wild and rushed to click her picture and dropped a mannequin out of the apparel store. And this left Gauahar Khan mighty upset and she even schooled them by saying why they are always so much in rush. Later she even asked them to pick that mannequin up, by the time other people who were present at the scenario helped the shopkeeper lift it up.