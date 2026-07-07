Gaurav Khanna-Akanksha Chamola, Tanvi Thakkar-Aditya Kapadia: TV couples who shocked fans with divorce news

Several popular TV celebrity couples have recently made headlines due to separation, divorce, and relationship rumors. The video examines the viral stories and distinguishes confirmed facts from online speculation.

Are TV’s most-loved relationships in trouble? From Gaurav Khanna & Akanksha Chamola to Tanvi Thakkar & Aditya Kapadia, many celebrity couples have been in news for separation, divorce and relationship rumours lately. Here’s the latest on these hot TV celebrity couples, with viral news and the real story behind the trends. Are these rumors true or is there more to the story? Watch till the end to know what has actually happened and why these couples are ruling the headlines. Like, Share & Subscribe for more TV entertainment news and Celebrity Updates!