Gehraiyaan: Were Deepika Padukone or Ananya Panday bossy on the sets? Dhairya Karwa REVEALS [Exclusive Video]

Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa starrer Gehraiyaan will release on Amazon Prime Video on 11th Feb 2022.

Murtuza Iqbal   |    February 9, 2022 5:37 PM IST

Dhairya Karwa, who has been a part of films like Uri: The Surgical Strike and 83, will next be seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan which is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on 11th Feb 2022. Recently, BollywoodLife interacted with Dhairya and when we asked him if Deepika Padukone or Ananya Panday gave bossy vibes to him on the sets, the actor said, “Both of them were my seniors, but they were sweet to me. I was like the new kid in the college, but rather than being ragged I was loved. I was so warmly welcomed that I can’t complain. But, of course, Ananya keeps instructing people around her what to do and what not to do.”

