Bollywood stars Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza were seen together at an event on Saturday. People noticed something interesting Genelia was holding her baby bump and taking pictures. She was wearing a lovely purple dress and was looking beautiful. Genelia completed her look with some big hoop earrings, natural makeup, statement golden heels . Riteish, on the other hand went for the classic white shirt and blue jeans combo. The couple looked really happy , walking together on the red carpet, holding hands tightly. Now, the video of this moment has become really popular on the internet. Many people are wondering if Genelia might be pregnant because of how she was holding her tummy. The adorable duo, known for their sweet chemistry and beautiful family, have been giving us major relationship goals since tying the knot in 2012. While Riteish and Genelia have not officially confirmed the pregnancy, their radiant smiles and the undeniable baby bump speak volumes. Fans are eagerly awaiting an official announcement from the couple, who have always embraced their personal lives with grace and warmth. Watch the video to know more.