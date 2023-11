Bollywood celebrities are always in the news for their trendy outfits. For last night's Ramesh Taurani Diwali Party, the Bollywood ...

Bollywood celebrities are always in the news for their trendy outfits. For last night’s Ramesh Taurani Diwali Party, the Bollywood celebrities levelled up the glamorous game by arriving at the party dressed in ethnic outfits.Diwali celebration has already begun for the B’Town celebs. The paparazzi spotted several celebrities on the last evening of the Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party.Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, attended Ramesh Taurani’s party in a coordinated look. While Riteish looks handsome in his silver, heavily embroidered co-ord kurta set, Genelia wore a white flared skirt with a sheer matching top and complimented her look with red lips. Another power couple attended the party, Pulkit and Kriti. And well, they served major fashion goals. While Kriti wore a pretty silver mermaid-cut lehenga choli, Pulkit complimented her shimmery look with a subtle solid-colored kurta with embroidery detailing.