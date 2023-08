Abhishek Bachchan is currently enjoying the praises coming his way for his performance in his latest release Ghoomer. Watch the video to know more about the film.

Ghoomer Movie Review: Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher starrer Ghoomer is finally out in theatres. R Balki is one director who has given us some amazing films and audiences always wait for his next work. He always brings in something new to the table which is entertaining and enthralling. Well, he is back with his next 'Ghoomer' which is running in the cinemas near you and this time again he does not disappoint us. Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag in a video message heaped appreciation for the makers. He said in Hindi, “I watched Ghoomer yesterday. I loved it and enjoyed watching a cricket film after so long. It not just has cricket but emotions too. You will know the struggle of a sportsperson, especially how coming back after an injury is a struggle of another level."