'Ghoomer' promises to be a cinematic masterpiece that intertwines emotion, drama, and sheer entertainment and is a befitting inspiring human triumphant tale against all odds.

Ghoomer Screening: The screening of the Abhishek Bachchan-Saiyami Kher starrer was held in Mumbai and was attended by many popular faces of the entertainment and sports industries. The event took place in a posh setting that seemed like a dream, and it was really remarkable. To be a part of this incredible night, everyone was dressed to the nines and was filled with excitement. Abhishek Bachchan, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, and many others attended the event. The moment they entered, everyone became even more energized. Geeta Barsa posed for the paparazzi outside the movie theater and looked stunning in her beige jumpsuit. Interestingly, Yuvraj Singh and Zaheer Khan were present for the sports drama's screening, which focused on the world of cricket. On the other hand, well-known filmmaker Gauri Shinde, the wife of director R. Balki, arrived. In the movie, Abhishek Bachchan, who portrays a coach, is photographed with Saiyami at PVR. The actor wore a black hooded sweatshirt with his distinctive yellow glasses, and he looked his casual best. Kher, though, wore a bright yellow jumpsuit.