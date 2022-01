View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt (@aisharma812)

The songs and dialogues of starrer Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 have become a rage. Mostly every celeb is making reels on the songs Srivalli and Saami Saami. Recently, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Aishwarya Sharma danced on Saami Saami. She posted on Instagram, “Saree + Sports Shoes = Saami Saami Obsessed with this song @alluarjunonline @rashmika_mandanna.” Aishwarya’s husband, , who plays the male lead Virat in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, commented on the post and wrote, “You’re “saami” is here,bolo !! @aisharma812.” Also Read - TV News Weekly RECAP: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin track change, Shehnaaz Gill back with a bang, Naagin 6 and more