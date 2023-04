Varun, in his tweet, explained that the act was part of the performance, and Gigi had agreed to it beforehand. In response, Gigi also took to her Instagram story and expressed her gratitude towards Varun for fulfilling her Bollywood dreams.

Gigi Hadid Addresses Varun Dhawan's Kiss: The incident of Varun Dhawan kissing supermodel Gigi Hadid without her consent during their dance performance at the NMACC Gala event has sparked a heated debate on social media. While some criticized Varun for his action, others came to his defense, pointing out that it was a planned act. Varun, in his tweet, explained that the act was part of the performance, and Gigi had agreed to it beforehand. In response, Gigi also took to her Instagram story and expressed her gratitude towards Varun for fulfilling her Bollywood dreams. It is essential to note that consent is crucial in any act, and the debate highlights the importance of respecting personal boundaries. However, in this case, it appears that there was mutual consent between the two performers, and the act was part of the choreography.