Bollywood stars Rakulpreet Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Radhika Madan, Neena Gupta, and more dazzled at the event. They all looked stunning in their unique and fashionable outfits. Watch Entertainment Video.

Glamour Alert: The stars of Bollywood were out in full force, looking glamorous as ever, at a recent event. Rakulpreet Singh stole the show in a stunning black outfit, while Bhumi Pednekar wowed in an elegant white dress. Shades of red were also popular, with Radhika Madan and Neena Gupta both donning the bold hue. Nushrratt Bharrucha opted for a daring maroon thigh-high slit dress, while Sanya Malhotra kept it classic in black. Mouni Roy and Amruta Khanvilkar also went for the timeless black look. Mithila Palkar stood out in a glittery outfit, showcasing her style and confidence. Shraddha Kapoor and Lara Dutta looked beautiful in traditional lehengas and dresses, while Huma Qureshi, Shobhita Dhulipala, and Shanaya Kapoor were all impressed with their chic and stylish outfits. Overall, the stars of Bollywood truly shone at this event, showcasing their individual fashion sense and beauty. Watch Entertainment Video.